By Michael Abeyta

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – One Colorado family got the keys to a home they can now call their own thanks to volunteers at Anadarko and Habitat for Humanity. The project was capped off with a celebration in Sheridan on Wednesday.

Teagan Anderson had been waiting for this day her entire life.

anadarko habitat 5pkg transfer frame 180 Single Mother Walks Into Home Built By Volunteers

Teagan Anderson (credit: CBS)

“We’re very excited and blessed,” she said. “It’s very exciting as a single mom to accomplish this goal. Just something for my kids to look forward to.”

anadarko habitat 5pkg transfer frame 810 Single Mother Walks Into Home Built By Volunteers

(credit: CBS)

More than 200 employees donated their time and hard work to build a home for Teagan and her daughters. Anadarko has been working with Habitat for Humanity for more than 10 years.

This is the 13th house they’ve helped build in Colorado.

“We love supporting the communities in which we live and work. We love to be able to contribute,” said Director of Regulatory and External Affairs for Anadarko, Cindy Allen.

anadarko habitat 5pkg transfer frame 1007 Single Mother Walks Into Home Built By Volunteers

(credit: CBS)

Teagan says the Anadarko employees were instrumental.

“They’ve been an amazing help in this dream of ours.”

The company hopes this will be a big help for Teagan, and she knows it will be.

anadarko habitat 5pkg transfer frame 570 Single Mother Walks Into Home Built By Volunteers

(credit: CBS)

“Just a stable, affordable home for us to be in and enjoy and make new memories in is amazing.”

Over the last decade employees at Anadarko have donated 20,000 volunteer hours to Habitat for Humanity.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

