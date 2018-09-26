  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Ben Levi Ross, Dear Evan Hansen, Jessica Phillips, Local TV, RTD
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Buell Theatre on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the cast helped show off a light rail train wrapped for the show.

dear evan hansen tm 01 concatenated 112236 frame 206 Dear Evan Hansen Cast Helps Celebrate Special Light Rail Train

(credit: CBS)

The cast says the audience in the Denver metro area is great!

dear evan hansen tm 01 concatenated 112236 frame 9009 Dear Evan Hansen Cast Helps Celebrate Special Light Rail Train

Cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” (credit: CBS)

“Everyone was so excited. I mean our first audience last night was…” said Ben Levi Ross, who plays Evan Hansen.

“Oh man, I mean our stage door was just packed with fans who had come specifically to see the first preview and was so excited,” said Jessica Phillips, who plays Evan Hansen’s mother, Heidi.

dear evan hansen tm 01 concatenated 112236 frame 1103 Dear Evan Hansen Cast Helps Celebrate Special Light Rail Train

(credit: CBS)

Dear Evan Hansen runs through Oct. 13 at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

RELATED: A Guide To ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

