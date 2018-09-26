DENVER (CBS4) – Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Buell Theatre on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the cast helped show off a light rail train wrapped for the show.

The cast says the audience in the Denver metro area is great!

“Everyone was so excited. I mean our first audience last night was…” said Ben Levi Ross, who plays Evan Hansen.

“Oh man, I mean our stage door was just packed with fans who had come specifically to see the first preview and was so excited,” said Jessica Phillips, who plays Evan Hansen’s mother, Heidi.

Dear Evan Hansen runs through Oct. 13 at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

