By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Doors were thrown open across Denver this weekend in the name of history. The Denver Architecture Foundation presented its annual event Doors Open Denver which showcases the richness and history of some of Denver’s oldest and most unique buildings.

“I feel enriched just knowing that I can come down here and visit these buildings and hear some of the stories,” said Gerri Bragdon.

Gerri and two of her friends took advantage of the great weather to look at some of Denver’s most historic buildings including Denver’s First Station Number 3.

“I just love the structure, the architecture of the building, all the woodwork.”

“What I liked is just it really had a charming feel about it,” said Normena Walton, who has lived in Denver since 1995.

The building, while charming, was a little cozy.

“You have to get along up in here, because there is now space (laughing).”

She says this is also a great opportunity for the community to come together.

“You want accessibility. You want people to feel like ‘This is my fire station. I know the firemen. I can walk in here. It’s part of my community.”

“Getting to walk into these spaces that wouldn’t normally be open, they can get a better understanding of how great of a city it has been and how much it is growing now,” said Mitch Hanson.

This is the fourth year Mitch has volunteered for Doors Open Denver.

The Fort Collins native, recently moved back to Denver from New York City.

“Getting involved in this made me really feel like I was part of Denver again.”

The ladies say they are already planning to come back next year.

“This year is Five Points, next year may be the Highlands, the next year, Denver,” said event goer Cheryl Catsoulis.

Interesting communities to not only see and experience, but also to learn from.

“Explore Colorado. Explore Denver. Explore other communities, and I think that is how people learn how to get along better,” said Normena.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.