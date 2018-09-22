WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A teenage girl in Colorado continues her work battling Lyme disease. Scientists from around the world are coming together in Westminster for the first LivLyme Summit.

The focus is to eradicate Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

The idea comes from Olivia Goodreau who has been fighting Lyme disease since she was 6 years old.

Aside from starting the LivLyme Foundation, she also helped develop the Tick Tracker App.

“We invited all these amazing doctors and scientists from all over the world,” said Goodreau. “It’s really just about spreading awareness and sparking ideas.”

The hope is the summit will help push research forward. The summit continues on Sunday.