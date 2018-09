DENVER (CBS4) – An impressive 13 year old has taken her experience with Lyme disease and turned it into a teaching opportunity. Olivia Goodreau contracted the disease when she was in 1st grade.

Now, she’s created the Liv Lyme Foundation and also launched the Tick Tracker App. Olivia joined CBS4 This Morning to talk about the first ever Liv-Lyme Summit and why it’s so important.