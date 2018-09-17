Filed Under:Delva Road, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Highway 85, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Paul Askins

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County investigators released body camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 31. It happened on Highway 85 north of Delva Road.

Deputies say they pulled a truck over after it made an unsafe turn in front of them. When the driver pulled over, deputies say they saw two women and two men inside.

After identifying three of the passengers, investigators say Paul Askins, 61, did not cooperate with deputies when they asked for his identification.

They say they asked him to step out of the truck, and that’s when Askins pointed a gun at deputies. Deputies shot him after he moved toward deputies, officials say.

Paul Askins (credit: CBS)

Askins died. Investigators learned he had two active warrants for his arrest from El Paso County; one for second degree burglary and the other for failure to appear in court.

No deputies were hurt.

