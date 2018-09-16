Broncos linebacker and captain Todd Davis joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for this week’s edition of the CBS 4 Football Blitz presented by UC Health.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Todd Davis is in his 5th year with the Broncos, his first as a team captain.

“It’s huge for me,” said Davis when asked about being a captain. “I really feel like I have a great group of guys and a great group of leaders in that locker room, so for them to choose me as somebody they would follow into battle, that’s huge for me.”

The Broncos improved to 1-0 with a 27-24 win over the Seahawks and are now preparing for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

While Derek Carr is in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL, the Broncos have been able to contain Carr throughout his career.

“I think it’s just our ability to get to him,” said Davis. “When we really get to him and pressure him and make him release the ball quickly it limits his game and it makes us play really well.”

The Broncos will take on the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS4.

