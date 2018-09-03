  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer 

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos announced their captains for the 2018 season on Monday. Offensive captains will be quarterback Case Keenum and center Matt Paradis.

matt paradis Broncos Announce Team Captains: All 6 Guys Are Deserving

Matt Paradis (credit CBS)

Defensive captains will be Von Miller and Todd Davis, and special teams captains will be kicker Brandon McManus and fullback Andy Janovich.

broncos texans 557 Broncos Announce Team Captains: All 6 Guys Are Deserving

Andy Janovich (credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

davis Broncos Announce Team Captains: All 6 Guys Are Deserving

Todd Davis (credit: CBS)

“All six guys are deserving,” said head coach Vance Joseph. “I’m excited about those guys leading our team. I’m proud of Todd. I’m really pleased he became one of our captains. Same with Matt Paradis. He’s a model teammate. He’s also deserving. Obviously Case being the quarterback, he won by a long shot. He’s our leader, not just our quarterback.”

The Broncos will begin the season on Sunday when the host the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

