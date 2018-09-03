By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos announced their captains for the 2018 season on Monday. Offensive captains will be quarterback Case Keenum and center Matt Paradis.

Defensive captains will be Von Miller and Todd Davis, and special teams captains will be kicker Brandon McManus and fullback Andy Janovich.

“All six guys are deserving,” said head coach Vance Joseph. “I’m excited about those guys leading our team. I’m proud of Todd. I’m really pleased he became one of our captains. Same with Matt Paradis. He’s a model teammate. He’s also deserving. Obviously Case being the quarterback, he won by a long shot. He’s our leader, not just our quarterback.”

The Broncos will begin the season on Sunday when the host the Seattle Seahawks.

