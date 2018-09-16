  • CBS4On Air

Kelsey Martinez (credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo, Colorado is Broncos Country, and Pueblo native Khrissy Sais loves the Broncos.

“I definitely grew up a Broncos fan.”

csu raiders coach transfer frame 174 Pueblo Family Celebrates Raiders Coaching Daughter At Broncos Game

Khrissy Sais (credit: CBS)

She knows, just like any Broncos fan, the Raiders are one of the Broncos’ biggest rivals. Sunday though, she traded in her blue and orange for Raiders’ black and silver.

csu raiders coach vo transfer frame 276 Pueblo Family Celebrates Raiders Coaching Daughter At Broncos Game

Kelsey Martinez (credit: CBS)

“Honestly, it really doesn’t matter because I’m supporting my sister so I’m okay with it,” she said.

Her sister is Kelsey Martinez, the Strength and Conditioning Assistant Coach for the Oakland Raiders.

csu raiders coach transfer frame 705 Pueblo Family Celebrates Raiders Coaching Daughter At Broncos Game

(credit: CBS)

“I am very proud of my sister. I am so proud of the accomplishments she’s done, and it’s so great to be around her and get to see her.”

csu raiders coach transfer frame 1095 Pueblo Family Celebrates Raiders Coaching Daughter At Broncos Game

(credit: CBS)

Kelsey is the Raiders’ first-ever female Strength and Conditioning Assistant Coach, but her Colorado roots run deep. She’s a Pueblo native and graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.

csu raiders coach transfer frame 552 Pueblo Family Celebrates Raiders Coaching Daughter At Broncos Game

(credit: CBS)

Her sister says working in the NFL has been a lifelong goal for her.

“It is definitely a dream come true for her” said Khrissy. “We’ve played sports so she was always into softball and we played basketball, and so we always watched football. My brother played football and she can definitely throw a mean spiral.”

csu raiders coach vo transfer frame 22 Pueblo Family Celebrates Raiders Coaching Daughter At Broncos Game

(credit: CBS)

Sunday some of her family was sporting Broncos gear while some are sporting Raiders gear, but really they are just Kelsey fans.

“I’m going to be so proud. It’s going to be awesome. I might cry a little bit.”

csu raiders coach transfer frame 1313 Pueblo Family Celebrates Raiders Coaching Daughter At Broncos Game

(credit: CBS)

Still, old habits die hard. When asked to give a cheer for the Raiders, she reluctantly and un-enthusiastically said, “Go Raiders.”

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

