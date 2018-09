DENVER (CBS4) – With the recent record-breaking heat, the Denver Broncos teamed up with UCHealth to make sure fans stay hydrated during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Follow the ray of sunshine to one of these (six locations in all) to stay hydrated before the #OAKvsDEN game today! Go @Broncos !! pic.twitter.com/sLfuOqAdc9 — Broncos Stadium (@broncosstadium) September 16, 2018

Some Hydration Stations are placed throughout the parking lots and surround the stadium. On CBS4 This Morning, Dr. Anju Visweswaraiah talked about staying hydrated while out in the heat and the signs of dehydration.