Filed Under:Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver Broncos, Record Heat

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos game against the Oakland Raiders kicked off with a temperature of 92 degrees at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

gettyimages 1034471034 Hottest Game Ever At Mile High: 92 Degrees At Broncos Opening Kickoff

Linebacker Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos stands in a group of players before the game (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

That makes it officially the hottest regular season home game in franchise history.

Previously, the hottest home game in team history (not including the preseason) was in 2010 when the Broncos played the Seahawks on Sept. 19.

The hottest away regular season game in team history was in 2001. The Broncos played the Cardinals in Arizona on Sept. 23 and the temperature was 103 degrees.

Overall, Sunday’s game is the fourth warmest regular season game in team history, according to the Broncos.

