DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos game against the Oakland Raiders kicked off with a temperature of 92 degrees at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

That makes it officially the hottest regular season home game in franchise history.

Today's kickoff temp of 92 deg. marks the warmest reg-season home game in Broncos history. The previous record for a home game was 91 deg. (3 times, last vs SEA, 9/19/10). Among all reg season games, it is the 4th-warmest game in team history (warmest since 103 at ARI, 9/23/01). — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 16, 2018

Previously, the hottest home game in team history (not including the preseason) was in 2010 when the Broncos played the Seahawks on Sept. 19.

The hottest away regular season game in team history was in 2001. The Broncos played the Cardinals in Arizona on Sept. 23 and the temperature was 103 degrees.

Overall, Sunday’s game is the fourth warmest regular season game in team history, according to the Broncos.