By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – A group of breast cancer survivors came together Saturday morning at PCL Construction Yard in Denver to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

“We are out here for the pink power house pull!” said Tricia Weis with the American Cancer Society.

It was a first-of-its kind event in the Denver area. Six women, cancer survivors and warriors, coming together to pull a 100,000 pound cement pump truck.

“They are coming together to show that together we are physically stronger than cancer,” said Weis.

“The Pink Powerhouse Pull is symbolic of what it takes to fight this horrible disease,” said cancer survivor Jessica Sidener.

Jessica was among those pulling.

“I believe we’re supposed to have help pulling the truck, but these women are so strong that I’m sure if we really need it.”

And it’s not just bravado — Jessica is strong.

Jessica would lose her husband to suicide just six months before being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 37.

“When he passed away I thought, you know it’s time to take my health into my own hands and be empowered to take care of myself physically, mentally, emotionally, especially during this trying time and that’s when I found the lump.”

She caught it early and after treatment and a relatively minor surgery; today she’s cancer free.

And so together, Jessica and these extraordinary women pulled.

Together, they showed they had the strength to get the job done.

“We fight ourselves and for each other.”

And part of that fight is raising awareness.

“Do a self-breast exam, even if you don’t know what you are doing, start today and let go of that guilt, shame and know that you are take a step forward for your health, for your families, for your kids.”

If you would like to donate to cancer research you can at https://www.cancer.org/.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

