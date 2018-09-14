Filed Under:Denver, Grandoozy, Local TV, Music Festival, Overland Golf Course

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– Original weather concerns about the massive music festival on a City of Denver golf course weren’t about heat.

“I knew it would be 92 degrees today so camelback is a good hydration system. Keeps the hands free but I can continue to drink the entire time. Always important,” said Andrew Becker after he filled his hydration pack at a complimentary water station.

Grandoozy is expecting tens of thousands of people at Overland Park Golf Course for the three-day music festival through Sunday night. High temperatures are expected around 93 degrees for the rest of the weekend.

“I play this golf course frequently. I find the trees when I’m golfing so I’ll be finding them when I’m in the shade at the concert,” said Becker.

The golf course could be a perfect venue for the hot temperatures, the grass doesn’t radiate heat the same as the asphalt at the defunct Mile High Music Festival, and trees are plentiful.

“It’s nice that there’s a lot of trees and shade and lots of places to sit, it’s pretty cool,” said Briena Cardenas as she hydrated in the shade between shows.

An Apple Pay tent was selling blankets and water bottles for $1.

Denver’s Topo Design expected to sell hats to people needing shade.

“It is hot out here. We want to keep everyone out of that sun,” said Drew Carlson with Topo Design. “They told us ahead of time, on the ticket it says you can have no more than two pockets (on a hydration pack). And it had to be empty so they checked it at the gate, it was empty and I filled it up inside, it’s a good hydration system,” he said.

