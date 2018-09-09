By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado native Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted player in Denver Broncos history to score a receiving touchdown in a season opener.

Lindsay, a graduate of the University of Colorado and an Aurora resident, scored the Broncos’ first touchdown of the regular season on a pass from quarterback Case Keenum.

Looks like the 30 jersey has a little #MileHighMagic left in it.#BeatTheSeahawks pic.twitter.com/v9fzsK9ByC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2018

“It was nuts. It was insane, we went wild,” said Brady Baca, a Broncos fan who watched from Stoney’s Bar and Grill in Denver. “I was speechless when I saw that happen.”

While many fans told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they did not follow his football career before the NFL, others said they had their eye on him ever since he attended South High School in Denver.

“It is truly remarkable seeing him play for the Broncos now,” said Daniel Caccavallo, a Broncos fan. “It is awesome to see him play for his favorite team.”

Baca said he was surprised Lindsay was not drafted by and NFL team, but was happy Lindsay’s talent was later taken by the Broncos.

“It is amazing to me that nobody has found that guy,” Baca said. “Just to see a local guy play for the local team, it is huge, it is awesome. It is bringing a lot of the spirit back to the Broncos.”

“(Lindsay) is a nimble running back, and I think he is going to have a promising career,” Caccavallo said.

While the Broncos won the first game of the long season, some said they believed Lindsay should be shifted to a larger role within the Broncos organization.

“I think I am going to get a Lindsay jersey pretty soon,” Caccavallo said. “You never know. You work hard, and who knows, you could be on your favorite team.”

