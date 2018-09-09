  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFord Countdown to Kickoff
    10:00 AMThe NFL Today
    11:00 AMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a hot and dry week ahead with increasing fire danger and just a few stray showers or thunderstorms late each day.

Colorado’s weather is being influenced by a large ridge of high pressure and that will keep us feeling more like late July.

6 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Feeling Like Late July This Week

It will be a different story in the east as a potential major hurricane approaches the coasts of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

If you have friends or family in that neck of the woods PLEASE tell them to pay very close attention to the latest forecast and to heed any evacuation notices from local authorities.

Current forecasts show that Florence could arrive by Thursday as a major hurricane.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Feeling Like Late July This Week

fall colors Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Feeling Like Late July This Week

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Feeling Like Late July This Week

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s