By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Atlantic Hurricane Season is peaking right now with three named storms across the basin.

Florence is of the most concern to the United States right now because it threatens to make a landfall later this week.

Computer forecast models show the storm potentially reaching Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale as it nears the coasts of North and South Carolina.

If you have friends or family in that part of the country please encourage them to pay close attention to the latest forecasts and to heed evacuation warnings from local authorities.

There are a few computer models that show the storm lingering off the coast of up to two days. If that were to happen we could see catastrophic flooding take place.

