By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After several days with below normal high temperatures across much of the area we’ll see a big late summer warm up take shape this weekend.

Low 90s are expected today on the western slope of Colorado and that warm air will be moving east as we head into the new week.

chris1 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Late Summer Warm Up With Stray Storms

broncos daypart forecast nutu Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Late Summer Warm Up With Stray Storms

Most of the state will stay on the dry side during this extended forecast with just a few chances to see those pop up showers and thunderstorms with daytime heating.

But if you are making outdoor plans we don’t see any large scale weather makers headed our way anytime soon.

With the return to hot temps the fire danger will once again become elevated across the state in the days ahead.

hurricane nutu2 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Late Summer Warm Up With Stray Storms

If you have friends and family on the east coast be sure to tell them to pay close attention to the tropics.

Some computer forecast models bring a major hurricane into the coast somewhere between Florida and Virginia late next week.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Late Summer Warm Up With Stray Storms

fall colors Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Late Summer Warm Up With Stray Storms

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Late Summer Warm Up With Stray Storms

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

