Filed Under:Denver Snow, Denver Weather, Labor Day Snow, Summer Snow

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Labor Day Weekend of 1961 will forever be memorable for those who were in Denver.

That’s because over four inches of snow fell at Stapleton Airport on Sept. 3, making it the earliest snowfall ever recorded in Denver’s climate history.

The high that day was 46°F and the low hit 33°F which set a daily record.

chris misc Several Inches Of Labor Day Weekend Snow Covered Denver In 1961

No snow is expected this year in the Mile High City but we could see a chilly rain.

A light dusting of snow is possible this Labor Day in the mountains above 12,000 feet. Pikes Peak saw about an inch of snow late Saturday into early Sunday.

Summer Snow On Pikes Peak

Snow fell on Pikes Peak during the late night hours on Sept. 1 into the morning on Sept. 2, 2018. (credit: City of Colorado Springs)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

