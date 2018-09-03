By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Labor Day Weekend of 1961 will forever be memorable for those who were in Denver.

That’s because over four inches of snow fell at Stapleton Airport on Sept. 3, making it the earliest snowfall ever recorded in Denver’s climate history.

The high that day was 46°F and the low hit 33°F which set a daily record.

No snow is expected this year in the Mile High City but we could see a chilly rain.

A light dusting of snow is possible this Labor Day in the mountains above 12,000 feet. Pikes Peak saw about an inch of snow late Saturday into early Sunday.

