By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – Richard Keller is 90 years old and a World War II and Korean War veteran. He has had plenty of life experiences.

But the latest he has planned will take him “Over the Edge.” On Saturday, Keller will rappel down a skyscraper in downtown Denver.

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh caught up with Keller at a classic car show where he was working the crowd on Labor Day. The retired electronics engineer was hoping to steer people toward a worthy cause.

“We’re trying to get rid of cancer,” he explained.

And Keller will be reaching new heights to help do it. He is signed up to participate in an event called “Over the Edge.” He will rappel down the 38-story Hyatt Regency Convention Center tower to raise money for the Cancer League of Colorado. He will be the oldest participant in the event’s 10-year history in Denver.

“I love adventures and I love challenges,” he said.

And Keller excels. He recently won 22 gold medals at the Rocky Mountain Senior Games. But he was forced to slow down in August.

“I woke up in the morning and my left leg just collapsed on me when I tried to get out of bed,” Keller said.

Keller was treated for a stroke at University of Colorado Hospital. Just a month later, he’ll descend a skyscraper.

“I’m up for it,” he said with a smile.

Keller says he has been living with prostate cancer for 15 years. He is raising money for cancer research in memory of those he has lost to the disease.

“We welcome even $5, $100, whatever because it’s all going to get rid of cancer,” he told strangers in hopes of collecting some donations.

Keller describes himself as 90 going on 40. You could say he is well-maintained, like a classic car, but always in drive.

According to Keller, “The best years are really ahead.”

Keller is one of more than 160 people planning to take part in “Over the Edge” in Denver.

You need to raise a minimum of $1,500 dollars in pledges to rappel. You can donate to Keller or another participant at www.denveroverthedge.com.

If you’d like to rappel, as of Monday afternoon, 30 spots are still open.

