PINEHURST, NC (CBS4/AP) – In Pinehurst North Carolina Saturday a Catholic mass was held to remember 34-year-old Shanann Watts, her daughters Bella and Celeste and unborn son Nico.

The family streamed the mass on Facebook for those who couldn’t attend to show their appreciation for the support Coloradans have given them in the wake of their murders in Frederick. Father and husband Chris faces charges in the case.

During his homily the priest talked about Shanann and her children.

“She wanted to be an exceptional wife and mother. She wanted to support research into the disease that she had, lupus. She wanted to make a difference,” he said.

“Bella Marie also called Belle or B and Celeste Catherine cc were light for all around them. Especially for their Pop Pop Nona and Uncle Frankie. They were filled with life and joy and shared it with all those they encountered.”

Shanann’s family did not speak at the service, but instead the priest read letters from each family member at the end of mass. This is from her brother’s letter:

“She was very successful and independent before any man came along and that’s just the way she wanted it. I always worried about her and the girls being so far because I couldn’t protect them.”

During his homily the priest also said that the family wants justice for Shanann and her kids, not vengeance, and that they want something good to come out of this tragedy. They want to see a law passed to recognize the lives of unborn children and they would like anyone who feels compelled to help financially to donate money to the Lupus Foundation, a missing persons search organization or St. Jude’s hospital.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.