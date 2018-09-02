  • CBS4On Air

By Joel Hillan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – For adaptive athletes, everything they do is a challenge in some way. The fact they want to do more is in itself extraordinary.

journey paratriathlon camp 5 Dont Give Up: Work Becomes Personal For Adaptive Athletics Camp Founder

(credit: CBS)

A special camp was held Labor Day weekend for these athletes, to expose them to new equipment and help them explore the limits of what’s possible.

“If you can do some of the difficult things in the athletic world, that translates over into daily living,” said Scott Bennefield, the founder and director of Journey Paratriathlon Camp.

journey paratriathlon camp 1 Dont Give Up: Work Becomes Personal For Adaptive Athletics Camp Founder

Scott Bennefield (credit: CBS)

He’s been working to help adaptive athletes for several years.

“There’s a lot of parallels to the race of life, and I think when we help people in these athletic-type endeavors it translates over into the race of life and helps them in those ways too.”

journey paratriathlon camp 3 Dont Give Up: Work Becomes Personal For Adaptive Athletics Camp Founder

(credit: CBS)

Recently his work became personal when his daughter was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Whitney recalled the night over two years ago which would change her life, “He was like, ‘You’ve never been on a motorcycle and you’re 25?’ and I was like, ‘No,’ and he was like, ‘Come on, let’s go.'”

Minutes later everything would became difficult for Whitney.

“She kept trying and she was very persistent,” said Scott.

journey paratriathlon camp 2 Dont Give Up: Work Becomes Personal For Adaptive Athletics Camp Founder

Whitney Bennefield (credit: CBS)

Through extensive therapy, Whitney would have to relearn how to walk, talk and even cook.

“I like to make dinner and I can actually stand at a stove and stir something,” she said.

“Don’t stop, don’t give up. Keep moving forward. Movement is progress and progress is life,” Scott said.

Saturday, Whitney rode a bike for the first time since her accident.

“You might have people say you can’t, but give it a try because you never know what you can do until you actually do it,” she said.

journey paratriathlon camp 4 Dont Give Up: Work Becomes Personal For Adaptive Athletics Camp Founder

(credit: CBS)

Whitney now hopes to get a job or maybe go back to school and get another degree, this one would be in Psychology.

Scott hopes this camp will become an annual tradition.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

