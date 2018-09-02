By Joel Hillan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – For adaptive athletes, everything they do is a challenge in some way. The fact they want to do more is in itself extraordinary.

A special camp was held Labor Day weekend for these athletes, to expose them to new equipment and help them explore the limits of what’s possible.

“If you can do some of the difficult things in the athletic world, that translates over into daily living,” said Scott Bennefield, the founder and director of Journey Paratriathlon Camp.

He’s been working to help adaptive athletes for several years.

“There’s a lot of parallels to the race of life, and I think when we help people in these athletic-type endeavors it translates over into the race of life and helps them in those ways too.”

Recently his work became personal when his daughter was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Whitney recalled the night over two years ago which would change her life, “He was like, ‘You’ve never been on a motorcycle and you’re 25?’ and I was like, ‘No,’ and he was like, ‘Come on, let’s go.'”

Minutes later everything would became difficult for Whitney.

“She kept trying and she was very persistent,” said Scott.

Through extensive therapy, Whitney would have to relearn how to walk, talk and even cook.

“I like to make dinner and I can actually stand at a stove and stir something,” she said.

“Don’t stop, don’t give up. Keep moving forward. Movement is progress and progress is life,” Scott said.

Saturday, Whitney rode a bike for the first time since her accident.

“You might have people say you can’t, but give it a try because you never know what you can do until you actually do it,” she said.

Whitney now hopes to get a job or maybe go back to school and get another degree, this one would be in Psychology.

Scott hopes this camp will become an annual tradition.

