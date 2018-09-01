  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crush Walls, Graffiti, Murals, River North Art District

DENVER (CBS4) —  It’s a creative take on a traditional safety feature. Crosswalks in Denver’s River North neighborhood are getting a colorful upgrade.

The art scene in RiNo is so vibrant, it’s almost a genre itself.

That artwork now extends to the pavement. It’s an effort to add art that also make the area more safe.

creative crosswalks 10pkg transfer frame 1658 Colorful Crosswalks Designed To Improve Safety In Denver Neighborhood

(CBS)

The RiNo Art District has changed dramatically over the past 10 years.

Gerard Encinas opened his business 14 months ago.

creative crosswalks 10pkg transfer frame 620 Colorful Crosswalks Designed To Improve Safety In Denver Neighborhood

(CBS)

He says pedistrians have rushed to businesses down here along with a new migration of people who want to live here.

But what hasn’t been good is the traffic.

creative crosswalks 10pkg transfer frame 1364 Colorful Crosswalks Designed To Improve Safety In Denver Neighborhood

(CBS)

The crosswalks at 26th were painted to catch peoples’ attention in this burgeoning art district. The city allowed crossings as vibrant as the murals lining the walls in the neighborhood, giving drivers more cause to slow down and see what else has changed here.

creative crosswalks 10pkg transfer frame 1807 Colorful Crosswalks Designed To Improve Safety In Denver Neighborhood

(CBS)

The crosswalk is just the beginning of a color overhaul here. Next week the Crush Walls festival will paint new murals on buildings in the area.

Real Also: RiNo Dino: Crush Walls Festival Brings New Art And Murals To Denver

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s