DENVER (CBS4) — It’s a creative take on a traditional safety feature. Crosswalks in Denver’s River North neighborhood are getting a colorful upgrade.

The art scene in RiNo is so vibrant, it’s almost a genre itself.

That artwork now extends to the pavement. It’s an effort to add art that also make the area more safe.

The RiNo Art District has changed dramatically over the past 10 years.

Gerard Encinas opened his business 14 months ago.

He says pedistrians have rushed to businesses down here along with a new migration of people who want to live here.

But what hasn’t been good is the traffic.

The crosswalks at 26th were painted to catch peoples’ attention in this burgeoning art district. The city allowed crossings as vibrant as the murals lining the walls in the neighborhood, giving drivers more cause to slow down and see what else has changed here.

The crosswalk is just the beginning of a color overhaul here. Next week the Crush Walls festival will paint new murals on buildings in the area.

Real Also: RiNo Dino: Crush Walls Festival Brings New Art And Murals To Denver