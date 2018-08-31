  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Crush Walls, Graffiti, Murals, River North Art Distric

DENVER (CBS4) — The community is coming together to decorate a Denver neighborhood.

It’s all part of the annual Crush Walls Festival in the River North Art District.

rino dino 6vo transfer frame 33 RiNo Dino: Crush Walls Festival Brings New Art And Murals To Denver

(CBS)

The festival allows graffiti and street artists to paint murals in the neighborhood and build large-scale pieces of art.

One sculpture was hard to miss as it made it’s debut on Friday — a 12 foot Tyrannosaurus rex with Mickey Mouse in its jaws.

rino dino 6vo transfer frame 294 RiNo Dino: Crush Walls Festival Brings New Art And Murals To Denver

(CBS)

It sits on top of the Ramble Hotel and is made entirely of cardboard.

“I’ve been waiting to make a dinosaur for a while, they’re extinct and I think using a material like cardboard to represent an instinct species fit,” said artist  Laurence Villieres.

rino dino 6sotvo transfer frame 22 RiNo Dino: Crush Walls Festival Brings New Art And Murals To Denver

Laurence Villieres (CBS)

Laurence Villieres (CBS)

The Crush walls festival kicks off Monday, with artists working all week.

