DENVER (CBS4) — The community is coming together to decorate a Denver neighborhood.

It’s all part of the annual Crush Walls Festival in the River North Art District.

The festival allows graffiti and street artists to paint murals in the neighborhood and build large-scale pieces of art.

One sculpture was hard to miss as it made it’s debut on Friday — a 12 foot Tyrannosaurus rex with Mickey Mouse in its jaws.

It sits on top of the Ramble Hotel and is made entirely of cardboard.

“I’ve been waiting to make a dinosaur for a while, they’re extinct and I think using a material like cardboard to represent an instinct species fit,” said artist Laurence Villieres.

The Crush walls festival kicks off Monday, with artists working all week.