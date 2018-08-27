  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cold late August storm system is bringing a chilly rain and some high altitude snow to parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

codybowl Summer Snow Falling In Montana, Idaho And Wyoming

Summer snow was showing up on the Cody Bowl cam Monday morning. (credit: Jackson Hole webcam)

The National Weather Service says as much as 4-8 inches could fall in elevations above 9,000 feet in the mountains of Montana and Wyoming.

Some areas have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.

alerts winterwx 2 nutu Summer Snow Falling In Montana, Idaho And Wyoming

Colorado is on the extreme southern edge of this weather system and will be windy as it passes by.

Some colder air will filter into northern and northeast Colorado by Tuesday with highs dropping anywhere from 20-30 degrees.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

