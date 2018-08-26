Stuffed Animals At Watts Home Given New Purpose In Honor Of Victims

By Dillon Thomas

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly two weeks after Shanann, Bella, and Celeste Watts were murdered in their Frederick home, the community is coming together to make sure the items left at their memorial do not go to waste.

Hundreds of stuffed animals, candles, balloons and more were left in the front yard of the Watts Family home. Wax from toppled candles stuck to the sidewalk, flowers were dying, and stuffed animals were getting dirty and wet.

In hope of honoring those lost, some from the community developed a plan to repurpose the stuffed animals at the memorial.

Trent John lives near the Watts Family home, and recently took his son to the memorial to pay respects. When he arrived at the home, he met Shanann Watts’ father.

“A chance meeting turned in to something great,” John told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

John asked Shanann’s father if he could take the stuffed animals from the memorial, and donate them to local police departments. By doing so, the animals could be given to other children in times of need, in honor of those deceased.

“A great way to process some of this, is to give service,” John said.

Shanann’s father gave his approval, and an estimated 400 stuffed animals were gathered.

John plans to clean the stuffed animals before shipping them out to local and other national police departments for distribution.

“All in honor of the children. If we can honor their lives, and their personalities, that would be a wonderful thing,” John said. “(Shanann’s) father became emotional. He was very grateful for the idea. He said they would love for something like that to happen.”

John said he hoped to start the process of repurposing the stuffed animals after Shanann, Bella, and Celeste were buried in early September.

After announcing what he planned to do with the items, an outpouring of support was found on social media. John said many from around the country offered to help.

John said there are plans to also call on those willing to sew purple, yellow, and blue blankets. Those colors were Bella and Celeste’s favorites, according to family.

Those blankets will then be sent to first responders to give to others in times of need.

“We will come together,” John said. “We know how to pull together, and we know how to lift each other’s burdens.”

Those interested in helping are asked to give organizers more time to set a solid plan. Once those plans are set, CBS4 will provide an update on how you can help.

