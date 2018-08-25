Filed Under:American Legion Post 22, Aurora, Aurora Police, Fairmont Cemetery, Local TV, Richard Black
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Vietnam veteran was laid to rest on Saturday after he was shot and killed by an Aurora police officer. Veterans at the American Legion Post 22 organized Richard “Gary” Black, Jr.‘s funeral.

Friends and family came together at the Fairmont Cemetery to remember Black and the life he lived.

Black was shot and killed at his home in July after he defended his family from an intruder.

Aurora Police say they heard gunfire upon arrival and saw a man with a gun in his hand and fired killing Black.

RELATED: ‘Mr. Black Saved His Family’s Life’: Aurora Police Discuss Deadly Shooting Of Homeowner

Black was a Vietnam war veteran and a winner of the Bronze Star. He is a retired IRS agent and described by neighbors as a family man.

“He’s a very nice man, very pleasant. His family was very respectful of the police,” said George Horgan, the commander of Post 22.

