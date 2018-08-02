AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talked about the recent shooting in which an officer shot and killed a man trying to protect his family from a naked intruder.

Metz led a news conference on Thursday afternoon where he addressed the shooting.

“Mr. Black saved his family’s life that night,” said Metz. “There is no doubt that he did everything he could to protect everything that was important to him and that was his family.”

The suspect in the early Monday morning attack has been identified as 26-year-old Dajon Harper.

An Aurora police officer later shot and killed the homeowner, Richard “Gary” Black amid the commotion. Black, 73, was protecting his grandson who was being attacked by Harper, according to the attorney.

Harper was reportedly naked when he kicked down Black’s door and grabbed an 11-year-old child and tried to strangle and drown him in the bathroom.

Black then shot Harper twice in the chest killing him. The attorney says Black’s wife, Jeanette, called police with a description of her husband.

Aurora Police say they heard gunfire upon arrival and saw a man with a gun in his hand and fired killing Black.

Black was a Vietnam war veteran and a winner of the Bronze Star. He is a retired IRS agent and described by neighbors as a family man.

The officer who shot and killed Black was recently in a deadly shooting in late June.

Metz said at the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney, police will not discuss the details of the investigation involving the officer and the shooting.

He acknowledged the lack of information from the police department has caused some strife in the community, “There has been a great deal of frustration in our community.”

Metz also said that he has ordered an independent forensic review of the 911 call and body camera footage.

“I have probably listened to the 911 personally, many, many times,” said Metz.

He said that the family has listened to the 911 call as well as watched the police body camera footage.

Metz said the body camera footage shows many people outside the home and they are agitated when officers arrived.

Metz said that as officers approached the home, Black’s wife can be heard saying, “He has a gun.”

He then described the footage where the officers came in contact with Black, who had a gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other. Metz said officers initiated five commands in 13 seconds to Black to drop his weapon.

Metz said that Black did not drop his weapon and instead raised his flashlight and that is when the officers fired.

From the time officers arrived to the time when they went into the bathroom to discover that Harper was the suspect and had been shot, was 2½ minutes.