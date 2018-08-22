By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Clark Buck is in a hurry to catch his plane at Denver International Airport to a place where some people may be avoiding.

“I’m headed towards Hawaii” he said. “There’s a major hurricane headed to the islands.”

Buck is one of six American Red Cross volunteers from the Rockies headed to the islands. He says he just wants to help people out.

“I decided some time ago to really dedicate the rest of my career to doing what I can to help other people.”

The volunteers from Colorado and Wyoming are ready for the worst. Hurricane Lane is expected to hit the islands in the next few days and could cause a lot of damage.

Buck and the Red Cross are prepared and ready to help out when the time comes; providing food, necessities and comfort to Hawaiians impacted by the storm.

“Our presence brings a lot of care and support to people who are affected by a disaster,” Buck said.

So far this year, he has assisted with the fires in Colorado and the volcanic eruption in Hawaii. He says being there in times of need not only helps people who may have lost everything, but it’s also meaningful for him.

“They are really grateful for the fact that they got people there coming to their assistance,” he said. “To be part of that is really a super privilege.”

