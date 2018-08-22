Filed Under:Broomfield, Jack's Stands and Marketplaces, Jared Polis, Lemonade Stand, Local TV, Startup Week Across America

By Shaun Boyd

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Start-up success stories don’t get much better than this. A 12-year-old lemonade tycoon from Broomfield is on track to generate $100,000 in revenue this year.

It comes at a time when Colorado has seen a record investment in businesses — nearly $500 million in just three months.

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 2770 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

Jack Bonneau (credit: CBS)

When Jack Bonneau started his lemonade stand three years ago, he says he just wanted to make enough to buy a toy.

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 284 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: Bonneau Family)

“I wanted the Legos Star Wars Death Star and it cost $400 so I asked my dad if I could get it. He said I could but I would have to pay for it. I’m like, ‘How am I going to make that much money, I’m only 8 years old?’ He suggested I start my own lemonade stand.”

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 847 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: CBS)

Jack’s Stands and Marketplaces was born. Today, it’s a chain that’s expanded well beyond lemonade, “I sell lemonade, ice tea and other young entrepreneurs’ products in malls and farmers markets.”

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 385 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: Bonneau Family)

Congressman Jared Polis highlighted the business in 2014 – and again this week – as part of Startup Week Across America.

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 1005 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: CBS)

“When I first met Jack I thought, I said, ‘Oh wow, great, here’s a kid with a lemonade stand’ but I didn’t think necessarily he’d have this big business or bigger business in three to four years later.”

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 1509 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: CBS)

Jack sells not only his organic lemonade but creations like decorative socks and mugs from young entrepreneurs around the country.

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 1284 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: CBS)

He also hires young people to run his stands and teaches them the lemonade trade, “I teach them how to greet and serve the customer, how to make change, take credit cards and how to track their sales. And then at the end of the day we go through a mini profit and loss statement to figure out their revenue, expenses, profit and tips.”

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 1679 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: Bonneau Family)

Polis, a Democrat representing Colorado and his party’s gubernatorial candidate for the November election, was once a young entrepreneur himself.

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 1065 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: CBS)

“I see a little of myself in Jack,” said Polis.

He says he launched Startup Week to highlight all innovators.

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 1562 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: CBS)

“Not enough members of Congress really understood entrepreneurship, the start-up economy, how to remove barriers to innovation. There are people with ideas launching into the economy every day and we wanted to really connect representatives to those start up efforts so they can be more supportive.”

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 1215 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: CBS)

Jack has grown his lemonade stand into a lemonade empire. He says he’s employed and trained thousands of kids and Good Times restaurants now sells his lemonade in four flavors.

lemonade kid 5pkg frame 1774 12 Year Old Lemonade Tycoon Expands Business Beyond Stands

(credit: Bonneau Family)

“Right now, I’m just focusing on my stands but I’m keeping my opportunities open so you never know.”

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s