By Jeff Todd

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Shanann Watt’s parents watched on FaceTime as hundreds of people gathered in Fredrick to honor the pregnant mother and her two daughters who were killed earlier this week.

“I’m stunned, I am so grateful. These are people that are strangers. I love what is happening. My children are at peace with our Lord Jesus Christ,” Shanann’s mom Sandie said in a statement to CBS4.

Rain drops and wind made it hard for many candles to stay lit as the crowd began to gather in front of the Watts home.

“It just hits too close to home. I got a little girl here, and it’s heartbreaking, it’s heartbreaking,” said Kale, a neighbor who brought his family to the vigil.

The neighborhood the Watts lived in is still being developed. Many of the people attending came from the neighborhood because they too are young families.

The bodies of Shanann and her daughters, Bella and Celeste, were found on Thursday. The sole suspect in their murders is Chris Watts, the husband and father.

Kids and adults of all ages brought stuffed animals, flowers, cards and messages.

“It’s not closure or anything but it shows more strength from day 1. Everyone has come together is what it’s done. Just everyone being there for each other,” Kale said.

