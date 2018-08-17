By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 600 animal shelters nationwide will be waiving adoption fees in an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” including the Dumb Friends League in Denver.

Monica Armijo is a pet lover.

“I just love animals so much, I just think that people should come here first and save the pets and give them a good home.”

She stopped by the shelter to donate some things, and thought she would just take a look at the cats.

“They’re just as good as if you would buy from a breeder, but these guys need homes.”

She rescued a cat herself about a year ago.

“She brings me lots of joy and comfort and calms me down when I come home from work and she’s funny, she makes me laugh.”

If you are looking for your forever pet, there will be lots of options for you at a great price.

“That includes puppies, kittens, dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, ferrets, whoever we might have here we will be waving the adoption fee on Saturday for Clear the Shelters,” said Maia Brusseau with the Denver Dumb Friends League.

She says not all pets are right for all homes, so they ask you do some research first, and be prepared to be around a lot of fellow animal lovers too.

“There will probably be a lot of people here so it might be a little bit of a wait time.”

Each to be matched with a pet hoping to finally go home.

“I hope to see lots of smiling faces out here at our shelter tomorrow adopting new family members and lots of happy pets going to their forever homes.”

