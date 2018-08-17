Breaking NewsCoroner Positively Identifies Bodies Found Belong To Watts Family
By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 600 animal shelters nationwide will be waiving adoption fees in an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” including the Dumb Friends League in Denver.

free pet adoptions 5pkg frame 62 Get A Dog, Cat, Bunny, Guinea Pig For Free At Clear The Shelters Event

Monica Armijo is a pet lover.

“I just love animals so much, I just think that people should come here first and save the pets and give them a good home.”

free pet adoptions 5pkg frame 2110 Get A Dog, Cat, Bunny, Guinea Pig For Free At Clear The Shelters Event

She stopped by the shelter to donate some things, and thought she would just take a look at the cats.

“They’re just as good as if you would buy from a breeder, but these guys need homes.”

free pet adoptions 5pkg frame 2080 Get A Dog, Cat, Bunny, Guinea Pig For Free At Clear The Shelters Event

She rescued a cat herself about a year ago.

“She brings me lots of joy and comfort and calms me down when I come home from work and she’s funny, she makes me laugh.”

free pet adoptions 5pkg frame 1690 Get A Dog, Cat, Bunny, Guinea Pig For Free At Clear The Shelters Event

If you are looking for your forever pet, there will be lots of options for you at a great price.

free pet adoptions 5pkg frame 1176 Get A Dog, Cat, Bunny, Guinea Pig For Free At Clear The Shelters Event

Maia Brusseau (credit: CBS)

“That includes puppies, kittens, dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, ferrets, whoever we might have here we will be waving the adoption fee on Saturday for Clear the Shelters,” said Maia Brusseau with the Denver Dumb Friends League.

free pet adoptions 5pkg frame 1416 Get A Dog, Cat, Bunny, Guinea Pig For Free At Clear The Shelters Event

She says not all pets are right for all homes, so they ask you do some research first, and be prepared to be around a lot of fellow animal lovers too.

“There will probably be a lot of people here so it might be a little bit of a wait time.”

free pet adoptions 5pkg frame 182 Get A Dog, Cat, Bunny, Guinea Pig For Free At Clear The Shelters Event

Each to be matched with a pet hoping to finally go home.

“I hope to see lots of smiling faces out here at our shelter tomorrow adopting new family members and lots of happy pets going to their forever homes.”

free pet adoptions 5pkg frame 1506 Get A Dog, Cat, Bunny, Guinea Pig For Free At Clear The Shelters Event

LINK: Dumb Friends League

Clear The Shelters

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

