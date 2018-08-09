By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Just in time to cover Colorado’s dynamic fall and winter weather, CBS4 is proud to debut the second generation Mobile Weather Lab.

It will replace the station’s first weather broadcast vehicle which hit the road in February 2013.

Just like the original truck, the new Mobile Weather Lab will allow reporters and photographers to travel virtually anywhere in the state to broadcast live weather conditions.

The 2018 Chevy Suburban has the same capabilities as the original truck plus more, including new camera and broadcast technology. Its onboard weather station can track live weather data, including temperature, air pressure, wind and precipitation.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.