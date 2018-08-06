By Stan Bush

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – A paralyzed woman says a developer in Frederick refused to build a home that would accommodate her needs.

Nina Lindstrom says she was trying to buy a new home in the Autumn Valley Ranch neighborhood a year ago after touring the area. She said she would need wider doors and other handicap accessible amenities, which a representative said could be done, but a day later she was told the developer would not make any changes.

“They told us it would be no problem. Then they said ‘no, you’re asking too much’,” Lindstrom said. “We were willing to pay for it.”

Lindstrom is suing the developer, Century Communities Inc, for breaching the Fair Housing Act, which among other things, guarantees reasonable accommodations for handicapped people.

“They say they’ll accommodate anybody and that’s a lie. They won’t,” she said. “I went through so much with this injury. It hurts. It does because it’s wrong.”

CCI says the company takes the allegations seriously and is reviewing the lawsuit.

