Filed Under:Autumn Valley Ranch, Century Communities Inc., Frederick, Local TV, Weld County
(credit: CBS)

By Stan Bush

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – A paralyzed woman says a developer in Frederick refused to build a home that would accommodate her needs.

disabled family build 10pkg transfer frame 290 Paralyzed Woman Claims Developer Refused To Modify Home; Lawsuit Filed

CBS4’s Stan Bush interviews Nina Lindstrom. (credit: CBS)

Nina Lindstrom says she was trying to buy a new home in the Autumn Valley Ranch neighborhood a year ago after touring the area. She said she would need wider doors and other handicap accessible amenities, which a representative said could be done, but a day later she was told the developer would not make any changes.

disabled family build 10pkg transfer frame 577 Paralyzed Woman Claims Developer Refused To Modify Home; Lawsuit Filed

(credit: CBS)

“They told us it would be no problem. Then they said ‘no, you’re asking too much’,” Lindstrom said. “We were willing to pay for it.”

disabled family build 10pkg transfer frame 170 Paralyzed Woman Claims Developer Refused To Modify Home; Lawsuit Filed

Nina Lindstrom (credit: CBS)

Lindstrom is suing the developer, Century Communities Inc, for breaching the Fair Housing Act, which among other things, guarantees reasonable accommodations for handicapped people.

“They say they’ll accommodate anybody and that’s a lie. They won’t,” she said. “I went through so much with this injury. It hurts. It does because it’s wrong.”

disabled family build 10pkg transfer frame 637 Paralyzed Woman Claims Developer Refused To Modify Home; Lawsuit Filed

(credit: CBS)

CCI says the company takes the allegations seriously and is reviewing the lawsuit.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s