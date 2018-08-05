  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Certified Tattoo Studio, Denver Public Library, Local TV, Rodolfo Corky Gonzales Library

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Nicole Annen was the first person in a line in front of the Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Library in Denver Sunday morning. She stood there for five hours before going inside.

literary tattoo pkg transfer frame 93 Fundraising Event Combines The Library & Tattoos: It Was Worth It

(credit: CBS)

“I showed up with chairs and umbrellas and snacks,” she said. “We read books because we’re at the library.”

literary tattoo pkg transfer frame 370 Fundraising Event Combines The Library & Tattoos: It Was Worth It

(credit: CBS)

She was one of hundreds of people who showed up at the library for more than just the books. They’re here to get inked.

“To get tattooed inside of a public library is pretty unique,” Annen said.

literary tattoo pkg transfer frame 1210 Fundraising Event Combines The Library & Tattoos: It Was Worth It

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Public Library teamed up with Certified Tattoo Studio to hold a fundraiser. People came to the library to get a literary-themed tattoo and a portion of the proceeds went to the library.

literary tattoo pkg transfer frame 250 Fundraising Event Combines The Library & Tattoos: It Was Worth It

(credit: CBS)

Nando Mondragon is the president of Certified Tattoo. He says this was an exciting project for him.

“I feel a little nervous right now honestly. I didn’t know if we were going to be able to pull this off” he said.

literary tattoo pkg transfer frame 610 Fundraising Event Combines The Library & Tattoos: It Was Worth It

(credit: CBS)

He is a Denver native and has fond memories of the library.

“I hung out at the Athmar Library quite a bit in my summer days as a kid in the city of Denver, and it kept me out of a lot of trouble.”

He says his time there helped him become the artist he is today.

“I read man. My dad was an artist so I kind of grew up looking into art books and history of art” said Nando. “To just have those resources at my fingertips was helpful.”

literary tattoo pkg transfer frame 820 Fundraising Event Combines The Library & Tattoos: It Was Worth It

(credit: CBS)

Now he wants to give that gift to more Denver kids.

“I kind of want to give back to the community now, and give teenagers in the city of Denver more options on things they could be doing with their free time. Like going to the library.”

Annen is a bit of a bibliophile too, and in case she ever forgets, now she has a book on her ankle to prove it. She says she doesn’t regret it.

“Absolutely it was worth it. I’m excited.”

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s