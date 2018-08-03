Filed Under:Local TV, NASA, Space Travel, Space-X, University of Colorado
(credit: NASA)

By Stan Bush

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The announcement of new manned American space flights has aerospace insiders declaring Friday the beginning of a new era – where commercial business will launch science and technology off the planet.

new astronauts 10pkg frame 1676 New Era Expected To Launch Space Travel Out Of This World

(credit: NASA)

“It’s kind of this Wright Brother’s moment transitioning from government only space flight to this public private partnership,” says Phil Larson, a former Obama science advisor and assistant dean at the University of Colorado Boulder School of Applied Science.

new astronauts 10pkg frame 702 New Era Expected To Launch Space Travel Out Of This World

CBS4’s Stan Bush interviews Phil Larson (credit: CBS)

Larson foresees a future where companies use space flight in a competition to fully connect the globe with gig-speed internet, open space tourism, or even mine for rare minerals on passing asteroids.

new astronauts 10pkg frame 532 New Era Expected To Launch Space Travel Out Of This World

(credit: Space-X)

The possibilities are endless for science and finance. Larson says the first trillionaire could be made in the space industry.

new astronauts 10pkg frame 472 New Era Expected To Launch Space Travel Out Of This World

(credit: NASA)

“You and I can go. We can pick up a space Uber. This announcement was the beginning of it,” adds Larson.

new astronauts 10pkg frame 412 New Era Expected To Launch Space Travel Out Of This World

(credit: NASA)

Colorado companies stand to benefit. Virtually every current space launch uses at least one aspect of a Colorado-based aerospace company.

new astronauts 10pkg frame 847 New Era Expected To Launch Space Travel Out Of This World

(credit: CBS)

The nine astronauts introduced today will be tasked with the first missions taking space vehicles made by Boeing and Space-X to the International Space Station.

new astronauts 10pkg frame 202 New Era Expected To Launch Space Travel Out Of This World

(credit: NASA)

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s