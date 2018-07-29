  • CBS4On Air

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers came together to help paint a home for Iva Clark who has lived in a house in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood since 1965.

“I think it’s beautiful,” said Clark of the volunteer effort on her behalf. “I wouldn’t be able to do it I couldn’t afford it.”

paint a thon 6vo transfer frame 794 It Builds Camaraderie: Nonprofit Pulls Together To Help Community

Jason Stutzman is a volunteer with Brothers Redevelopment.

“She is a senior citizen, with a disability, living on an incredibly low fixed income and what we do with Brothers is help people age in place,” said Stutzman.

paint a thon 6vo transfer frame 279 It Builds Camaraderie: Nonprofit Pulls Together To Help Community

This is the 40th year the nonprofit has been organizing Paint-a-Thon, working with volunteer groups from every sector of life.

“You get to meet a resident in their neighborhood, experience some of the things that are their day-to-day reality and enter into their lives and hopefully enter into relationship with them.”

paint a thon transfer frame 849 It Builds Camaraderie: Nonprofit Pulls Together To Help Community

“I work for a nonprofit, and we help people, so this is just another way we can help make a difference in the community,” said one volunteer from Energy Outreach Colorado.

“It’s fun. It builds camaraderie among your coworkers, and it’s just fun to be out here in a different setting with everybody,” said volunteer Ashley Feiertag.

paint a thon 6vo transfer frame 0 It Builds Camaraderie: Nonprofit Pulls Together To Help Community

And Clark is grateful for the fresh paint and new friends.

“More than thanks. They’re doing a wonderful job, and I wouldn’t be able to do it anyway.”

LINK: Brothers Redevelopment Inc.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

