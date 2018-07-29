By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers came together to help paint a home for Iva Clark who has lived in a house in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood since 1965.

“I think it’s beautiful,” said Clark of the volunteer effort on her behalf. “I wouldn’t be able to do it I couldn’t afford it.”

Jason Stutzman is a volunteer with Brothers Redevelopment.

“She is a senior citizen, with a disability, living on an incredibly low fixed income and what we do with Brothers is help people age in place,” said Stutzman.

This is the 40th year the nonprofit has been organizing Paint-a-Thon, working with volunteer groups from every sector of life.

“You get to meet a resident in their neighborhood, experience some of the things that are their day-to-day reality and enter into their lives and hopefully enter into relationship with them.”

“I work for a nonprofit, and we help people, so this is just another way we can help make a difference in the community,” said one volunteer from Energy Outreach Colorado.

“It’s fun. It builds camaraderie among your coworkers, and it’s just fun to be out here in a different setting with everybody,” said volunteer Ashley Feiertag.

And Clark is grateful for the fresh paint and new friends.

“More than thanks. They’re doing a wonderful job, and I wouldn’t be able to do it anyway.”

