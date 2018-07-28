  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broncos, Englewood, Local TV, Training Camp, UCHealth Training Center
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday morning, fans lined up at the UCHealth Training Center to get a chance to see the first practice of Broncos training camp.

For some, it’s a family tradition.

broncos camp fans 5pkg transfer frame 924 Families Create & Build Traditions At First Day Of Broncos Training Camp

(credit: CBS)

“We come every year,” said one fan who brought her daughter, Harris. “My dad’s always been a Broncos fan since he was young, so he started me young and now we’re on to her.”

broncos camp fans 5pkg transfer frame 1013 Families Create & Build Traditions At First Day Of Broncos Training Camp

(credit: CBS)

For others, the tradition is just getting started.

broncos camp fans 5pkg transfer frame 1076 Families Create & Build Traditions At First Day Of Broncos Training Camp

(credit: CBS)

“I mean I’ve been a Broncos fan since I can remember, so I figured let’s take the little guy. It’s his first time in training camp,” said the father of 14-month-old Christian.

Christian has a brother coming in November, and dad wants this to become something he and the boys do every year.

broncos camp fans 5pkg transfer frame 0 Families Create & Build Traditions At First Day Of Broncos Training Camp

The front of the line to see the first practice of Broncos Training Camp started early. There you’ll find Phyllis Beals who calls herself a die-hard fan.  She showed up at 5:15 a.m.

She comes every year to check out the rookies and see some of the plays.

broncos camp fans 5pkg transfer frame 1200 Families Create & Build Traditions At First Day Of Broncos Training Camp

Phyllis Beals (credit: CBS)

“Of course what’s on everybody’s mind this year is our quarterback situation. We all want that to go well this year. I’m excited to see how that goes,” Beals said.

“I think we’ll be good this year,” predicted another fan. “I’m excited to see what Case Keenum does, and I think we’ll be looking good.”

broncos camp fans 5pkg transfer frame 1882 Families Create & Build Traditions At First Day Of Broncos Training Camp

(credit: CBS)

Renewed optimism and bold predictions.

“I’m going to say we’re going to the playoffs this year,” predicted another.

And why not?

RELATED: CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 1st Practice Virtually Injury Free; Peyton Visits

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s