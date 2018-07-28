By Joel Hillan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday morning, fans lined up at the UCHealth Training Center to get a chance to see the first practice of Broncos training camp.

For some, it’s a family tradition.

“We come every year,” said one fan who brought her daughter, Harris. “My dad’s always been a Broncos fan since he was young, so he started me young and now we’re on to her.”

For others, the tradition is just getting started.

“I mean I’ve been a Broncos fan since I can remember, so I figured let’s take the little guy. It’s his first time in training camp,” said the father of 14-month-old Christian.

Christian has a brother coming in November, and dad wants this to become something he and the boys do every year.

The front of the line to see the first practice of Broncos Training Camp started early. There you’ll find Phyllis Beals who calls herself a die-hard fan. She showed up at 5:15 a.m.

She comes every year to check out the rookies and see some of the plays.

“Of course what’s on everybody’s mind this year is our quarterback situation. We all want that to go well this year. I’m excited to see how that goes,” Beals said.

“I think we’ll be good this year,” predicted another fan. “I’m excited to see what Case Keenum does, and I think we’ll be looking good.”

Renewed optimism and bold predictions.

“I’m going to say we’re going to the playoffs this year,” predicted another.

And why not?

RELATED: CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 1st Practice Virtually Injury Free; Peyton Visits

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.