By Michael Abeyta

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– What used to be a common site on the streets is getting new life thanks to the evolution of the workplace– the phone booth.

Like many, John Ruder works in an open office with a lot of shared space.

“It’s a crowded noisy environment. There’s a lot of people,” said Ruder.

There are some things he likes about it.

“Cubicle walls have come down, offices have gone away, and that’s been helpful to drive collaboration and people having serendipity in their conversation,” said Ruder.

With all the changes though, one thing he noticed is when he needs to make a sensitive phone call, it’s hard to find privacy.

“I would just pace the halls because all the conference rooms would be full and I would try to have these sensitive conversions,” said Ruder.

He decided to create Talk Box Booths: deluxe phone booths for collaborative work spaces meant to give people a little peace and quiet in the middle of a busy office.

Peggy Shell is the CEO of Creative Alignments. She put one of the booths in her work space.

“It has all the amenities you need to be productive,” said Shell.

After she introduced Talk Box to her space, it quickly became one of her employees’ favorite spots.

“We have a calendar set up so that there’s no fighting over the Talk Box,” said Shell.

John’s business is just getting started but he is excited for the future. He says like most things, a private phone call is something people didn’t know they would miss, until it was gone.

“When people get it, it just changes the dynamic in these open office environments and gives people a place to go,” said Ruder.

Talk Box makes two different models: a single version for one or a double for two or more people.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.