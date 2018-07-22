By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Before the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market moves indoors to the Colorado Convention Center, CBS4 got a preview of some of the products being featured this year at Confluence and Commons Parks.

From water filtration straws to fishing rods, and from paddle boards to new products from Otterbox.

Known for durable cellphone and tablet cases, the Fort Collins-based company came out with dry bags last week.

“Completely watertight, durable, everything from 30 liters up to 105 liters,” said Jordan Vater, Communications Manager for Otterbox.

They also showed off a cooler that can keep ice for up to two weeks, and is bear resistant.

“We got some pretty cool video footage of a grizzly up in Yellowstone that we tested these on doing his very best to break into it, and it came out on top, so it’s pretty fantastic to see,” Vater said.

David Leinweber sells fishing equipment out of Colorado Springs and guides anglers up and down the South Platte River. He says these events allow him to stay up to date for his customers.

“Technology intersects with this heritage and history and when those two things intersect, you’re able to elevate the performance of different gear and how it works and how it operates,” he said.

Peter Hall is the founder of Hala Stand Up Paddle Boards out of Steamboat Springs. His boards have a patented retractable fin.

“So if you’re going down a river with not a ton of water then that fin will go in and you won’t fly off the front of your board and superman,” he said.

Technology, but on the minds of everyone is also sustainability.

“If there’s no river, there’s no paddling.”

Protecting Colorado’s water flows and river access is something they all are rallying behind.

“If we don’t have access, we don’t have a need to sell a rod, because people don’t want to buy a fly rod, they want to go fishing,” said Leinweber.

The Outdoor Retailer Summer Market runs from Monday through Thursday at the Colorado Convention Center. The trade show is not for consumers, but for retailers who would be selling the products.

For more information you can visit their website at https://www.outdoorretailer.com/.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.