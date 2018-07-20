By Michael Abeyta

CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) — Lindsey and Allen McIver needed a new washer and dryer set, so they thought they would try out a front loading style.

“It’s the new trend. Supposedly they are more efficient. They’re better machines, but we definitely did not think about the dangers,” Allen said.

One day after they installed the washer they had a scare.

“We woke up to our four year old son crying and upset. He was telling us that our daughter Kloe was inside the washing machine,” Lindsey said.

Frantically, Allen rushed downstairs and found that not only was Kloe locked in the machine, but that it was on and oscillating.

“She was screaming but you couldn’t hear her,” Lindsey stated.

“I tried to open the door but it’s locked. Luckily, then I was able to figure out the sequence of buttons to shut the machine down,” Allen said.

Allen pulled their daughter out.

It turns out, after Kloe climbed in, one of their other two kids turned the machine on.

Thankfully, Kloe is OK.

Since that day, the McIvers have learned that other parents have had the same problem — with sometimes tragic results.

Now they are on a mission to share their story so it doesn’t happen to another family.

They shared their story on Facebook and it went viral.

“Evaluate your situation; how you can secure your machine to keep your children safe,” Lindsey said.

One solution they’ve come up with is a toilet lock they bought for about $10. It keeps the door open to prevent mildew and molding, while also keeping little ones out.

