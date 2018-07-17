  • CBS4On Air

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Dillon is bracing for big crowds at a String Cheese Incident concert at the Dillon Amphitheater.

The band plays Tuesday evening. Only 3,500 tickets have been sold, but police expect thousands more fans to show up.

In response, they’ve stepped up patrols and have extra resources in town just in case.

“One thing that is a little weird is they have 10 gates that they are opening up all at once usually that causes chaos I’ve seen a lot of people rushing will see how that works out,” said Troy Keim of California.

This is the first paid concert in the newly-renovated venue. String Cheese Incident plays again Wednesday before heading to Red Rocks.

