DILLON, Colo. (CBS4)– The summer concert series is underway in Dillon and in the small town, they are drawing thousands of visitors to enjoy the newly improved and expanded outdoor music venue.

The Dillon Amphitheater improvements were completed just in time for the busy summer season.

Kerstin Anderson with the Town of Dillon tells CBS4’s Matt Kroschel the project allows them to bring in larger bands and handle bigger crowds.

The $9 million amphitheater project includes new green rooms for performers and guests, a larger stage, more seating and sight lines for spectators.

“People seem to really be pleased with what we have accomplished here,” Anderson said.

