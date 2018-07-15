By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Meteorologists have a new tool this summer for tracking monsoon showers and thunderstorms in southwest Colorado.

A temporary Doppler radar has been installed north of Durango on Missionary Ridge to help fill gaps in the coverage from National Weather Service radars in Grand Junction and Albuquerque.

The radar is contracted through the University of Oklahoma and was funded by the Colorado Water Conservation Board and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Free electricity is being provided by the La Plata Electric Association.

The radar was installed on July 2 and will be in place until October.

Real-time rain gauges have also been installed to better inform the public of potential flash flooding around the burn scar from the 416 Fire.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.