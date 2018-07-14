By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Alfred Lucero served in Vietnam in 1969. During his time in the service he was exposed to the chemical Agent Orange.

“Due to that exposure he now has kidney failure,” said Lucero’s stepdaughter Dana Rojas.

She advocates for organ and tissue donation.

“Being an organ donor truly is the gift that never stops giving. It truly is giving somebody life,” Rojas said.

Unfortunately, the majority of Lucero’s family have tried to donate, but are not viable candidates.

“It’s heartbreaking, and so if I can’t be the one to give my kidney for him, I can help find him one,” Rojas said.

Until they do, Mr. Al, as he’s known, will continue to have frequent dialysis treatments.

“It’s difficult for me to see him be tired and need help. He’s always been the pillar of strength for our family.”

The waiting list for a new kidney is thousands of names long. John Romero was able to take his name off that list.

Born with a kidney disease, he slowly deteriorated until he was on dialysis.

“My mother-in-law of all people stepped forward and gave me one of her kidneys and we’re doing great now,” he said.

That was four years ago, Romero now works for Donor Alliance, helping advocate for organ and tissue donation so others can experience what he has.

“What can you say other than it’s unbelievable the love that someone would have to do that for another person,” Romero said.

Working together, hoping to find a kidney for Mr. Al.

“I really want him now to be able to enjoy himself, to enjoy his life and his time. I would really love that from him,” said Rojas.

And get back to the service he renders the Pueblo community where he worked as a school counselor for many years.

Rojas also wants him to be there for her 10-month-old son.

“I hope that my father can see my son graduate high school and college.

To do that, he’ll need a new kidney.

LINK: Donate Life Colorado Registration

Joel Hillan