By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Hot and mostly dry weather is expected once again today with the exception of scattered storms over the high country.

There’s a very slim chance a storm or two could pop somewhere in the vicinity of metro Denver.

The best chance for rain will be in the southwest where there’s a flash flood watch in effect once again today around the 416 burn scar.

It’ll be a much different story tomorrow as a summer cold front moves into the state bringing some cooler air and a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

A few of those storms on Sunday could be strong to severe during the afternoon and early evening with locally heavy rainfall.

Air quality is on the poor side along the Urban Corridor due to high levels of ozone near the surface.

We have an Ozone Alert in effect through the afternoon hours between Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.

