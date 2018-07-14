  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    11:00 AMCBS Sports Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Hot and mostly dry weather is expected once again today with the exception of scattered storms over the high country.

There’s a very slim chance a storm or two could pop somewhere in the vicinity of metro Denver.

The best chance for rain will be in the southwest where there’s a flash flood watch in effect once again today around the 416 burn scar.

alerts flash flood chris Latest Forecast: Mostly Hot & Dry Today, Cooler With Storms Tomorrow

It’ll be a much different story tomorrow as a summer cold front moves into the state bringing some cooler air and a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

A few of those storms on Sunday could be strong to severe during the afternoon and early evening with locally heavy rainfall.

air quality winter nutu1 Latest Forecast: Mostly Hot & Dry Today, Cooler With Storms Tomorrow

Air quality is on the poor side along the Urban Corridor due to high levels of ozone near the surface.

We have an Ozone Alert in effect through the afternoon hours between Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.

5day Latest Forecast: Mostly Hot & Dry Today, Cooler With Storms Tomorrow

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Mostly Hot & Dry Today, Cooler With Storms Tomorrow

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s