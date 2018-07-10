By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have a new sign up at home. Copter4 flew over the Broncos Stadium at Mile High banner in Denver Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan Football Stadium District approved the name three weeks ago.

This is the first sign to replace the old Sports Authority Field at Mile High sign taken down earlier this year. Sports Authority went bankrupt and the Broncos bought the naming rights for $3.6 million.

The new sign is temporary.

The Broncos said they are still looking for a long term naming rights partner.

The team starts the preseason on the road with a game in Minnesota on Aug. 11. Their first regular season at home is on Sunday Sept. 9 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

