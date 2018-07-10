  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs

By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have a new sign up at home. Copter4 flew over the Broncos Stadium at Mile High banner in Denver Tuesday morning.

broncos stadium at mile high 41 Temporary Signs Put Up On Broncos Stadium At Mile High

(credit: CBS)

The Metropolitan Football Stadium District approved the name three weeks ago.

This is the first sign to replace the old Sports Authority Field at Mile High sign taken down earlier this year. Sports Authority went bankrupt and the Broncos bought the naming rights for $3.6 million.

The new sign is temporary.

broncos stadium at mile high 1 Temporary Signs Put Up On Broncos Stadium At Mile High

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos said they are still looking for a long term naming rights partner.

 

broncos stadium at mile high 2 Temporary Signs Put Up On Broncos Stadium At Mile High

(credit: CBS)

The team starts the preseason on the road with a game in Minnesota on Aug. 11. Their first regular season at home is on Sunday Sept. 9 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s