DENVER (CBS4)– This year the Denver Broncos will play all their home games at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, at least for the time being.

The wait for a partner in the naming rights continues months after “Sports Authority Field” signage was removed from the stadium.

The temporary stadium naming was proposed and approved Wednesday morning by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District.

CBS4 asked some Coloradans what they think of the new, albeit temporary, name.

“I think it’s pretty cool it’s cooler than Sports Authority,” said Kirsten Yates.

The signage will be placed on the south end of the stadium.

“With the season fast approaching, we’re pleased that the MFSD has approved the temporary name of ‘Broncos Stadium at Mile High.’ While fans will notice some new signage going up around the stadium reflecting this change, we remain completely focused on securing a long-term naming rights partner,” said Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman in a statement. “We’ve had many productive conversations and are confident we’ll identify the right partner, which is critical for ongoing improvements to our stadium. In this interim period, we’ll continue to provide all the necessary resources to ensure our stadium remains a great place for fans and one of the top facilities in all of sports.”

Crews removed the Sports Authority signs from outside the stadium earlier this year.

The Denver Broncos bought the naming rights for $3.6 million after the sporting goods retailer went bankrupt in 2016. The hope was to sell the rights and have a new name for the stadium by the time the season starts.

Before that, it was known as Invesco Field at Mile High.

The money from the naming rights often goes to making improvements at stadiums.

