By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– More people will be traveling over the Fourth of July holiday this year than any year on record, and Triple A says many of them are hitting the road on Tuesday.

According to AAA Colorado, more than 600,000 people will be driving to their holiday destination this year.

They anticipate most people will leave in late afternoon on Tuesday, meaning roads will be so busy they are calling the day “Terrible Tuesday” for traffic.

Across the country, AAA says that a record-breaking 3.8 million people will fly and 40 million people will hit the roads for their Independence Day trips.

Gas prices are up 62 cents compared to this time last year, making it the most expensive July 4th holiday price in four years.

