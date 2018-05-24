Keeping Your Pets Safe During 4th Of July CelebrationsThe 4th of July season is a busy time for animal shelters. Fireworks often send animals into panic-mode because loud noises and bright lights are frightening to an animal rather than celebratory.

Arvada To Launch Fireworks At Stenger Sports Complex On 4th Of JulyJuly 4: Arvada says it will "return to its roots" on Independence Day with a big display of fireworks.

Aurora To Hold Fireworks Display At Aurora Municipal CenterJuly 4: The City of Aurora's Fourth of July Spectacular offers a festival style atmosphere with live music, food and activities.

Boulder Fireworks To Be Launched At Ralphie's Annual Independence Day BlastJuly 4: Don't miss the fireworks in Boulder at Folsom Field.

Black Hawk To Launch 'Boom Town' Fireworks DisplayThe mountain town of Black Hawk says "Prepare to be wowed!" by their 4th of July fireworks this year. Get more information at cityofblackhawk.org.

Brighton To Launch Fireworks At Carmichael Park On 4th Of JulyJuly 4: Brighton's 4th of July Community Celebration will have music and fireworks.

Don't Miss Broomfield's Fireworks At Their 'Great American Picnic'July 4: Before the big fireworks display at Broomfield County Commons Park, enjoy pony rides, concessions, a bike parade and music from 17th Avenue Allstars and That Eighties Band.

Castle Rock To Launch Fireworks From Butte Above Golf Course On 4th Of JulyJuly 4: On Independence Day, Castle Rock will launch fireworks from the butte above Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course.

Colorado Springs To Launch Fireworks From Memorial ParkThe main 4th of July celebration in Colorado Springs takes place at Memorial Park and features a performance by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra. Go to visitcos.com for more information.

Commerce City's 4thFest Fireworks To Take Place After Rapids GameJuly 4: Commerce City claims its fireworks display is the largest public fireworks show in the state of Colorado.

Denver Fireworks Will Be Launched At Elitch's, After Rockies & Outlaws GamesJuly 4: The Denver Outlaws outdoor lacrosse team offers a stunning fireworks display following its July 4th game against the Boston Cannons.

Englewood To Launch Fireworks On The 4th At Cornerstone & Belleview ParksJuly 4: Englewood's fireworks will be launched from Cornerstone and Belleview Parks. There will be family activities, food trucks and a band before that.

Estes Park Big Bang Concert Preceeds FireworksJuly 4: The Estes Park Big Bang Concert at Estes Park Events Complex will have a great view of the fireworks. Check out visitestespark.com for more information.

Firestone To Launch Fireworks From Miners ParkFestivities will be taking place all day in Firestone, capped off by fireworks at Miners Park. The day includes a pancake breakfast and a 5K race.

Fort Collins To Blast Of Fireworks Above Sheldon Lake On 4th Of JulyJuly 4: Don't miss live local bands and symphony performances in City Park before the fireworks.

Fort Lupton Fireworks To Launch At Dusk At Community ParkThe 2018 celebration in Fort Lupton includes a pancake breakfast, kids activities, beer garden, veterans tribute, live music and fireworks. Get more information at fortlupton.org.

Greeley Hosting Fireworks Show At Greeley StampedeJuly 4: Fireworks in Greeley will be set off from the northwest corner of Island Grove Park.

Golden Lions Club 4th of July Celebration To Feature FireworksBands, a raffle and rides will be included in this year's Independence Day celebration in Golden. The fireworks start after dark.

Highlands Ranch To Launch Fireworks On 4th At Highland Heritage Regional ParkJuly 4: Highlands Ranch will host a 4th of July celebration with fireworks at Highland Heritage Regional Park this year.

Hudson Gardens Fireworks In LittletonJuly 4: July 3: Don't miss a performance by the Denver band Firefall and then a fireworks display.

Lakewood's Big Boom Bash At Jeffco Stadium Features FireworksJuly 4: Big Boom Bash by Lakewood includes a fireworks display coordinated to music on radio station MIX 100.

Lafayette To Launch Fireworks Display Above Waneka LakeJuly 4: Before the fireworks at Waneka Lake, there will be food, beer and wine, face painting, kids' activities, plus Chris Daniels and the Kings will perform a free concert.

Lone Tree To Launch Fireworks From Sweetwater ParkLone Tree will launch fireworks from Sweetwater Park on the 4th of July. Go to cityoflonetree.com for more information.

Longmont To Launch Fireworks From The Boulder County FairgroundsLongmont's fireworks will be launched from the Boulder County Fairgrounds. The Longmont Skyline Kiwanis club made a large contribution to make the fireworks possible.

Louisville To Launch Fireworks At Coal Creek Golf CourseLouisville will launch fireworks on the 4th of July from Coal Creek Golf Course this year. There will be family activities at the golf course beforehand. Get more information at louisvilleco.gov.

Loveland To Launch 4th Of July Fireworks From North Lake ParkJuly 4: Loveland says there will be approximately 20,000 people at their July 4th Celebration at North Lake Park.

Manitou Springs 4th Of July FireworksJuly 4: Don't miss the Manitou Springs VFD Fireworks Show.

Northglenn To Launch Fireworks From EB Rains Jr. Memorial ParkNorthglenn will host a big 4th of July celebration at EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. In addition to fireworks, it will include a car show, beer garden, music, derby duck race and more.

Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration Includes Family Fun, FireworksParker will launch fireworks from Salisbury Park at 9:30 p.m. Before that they'll have music starting at 6 p.m.

Thornton Hosts '4th Of July In Thornton' Party With FireworksJuly 4: Don't miss the a nighttime parachutists jump, a band and fireworks at Carpenter Park Fields.