FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – A few times a week Barb Northcutt takes her corgis, Gracie and Joey, along a walking path between homes in Firestone.

“You just don’t know who you’re going to meet, and it’s some really nice people,” she said about the community along the path in the subdivision around St. Vrain Ranch Blvd.

For the past few years, Northcutt has noticed painted rocks along the path.

“They might be scattered all from one end to the other and you just never know. Sometimes they’re bright and fresh and you know someone had just worked on them and sometimes they look like they’ve been there a while. And they’re never the same spot,” Northcutt said.

Earlier this year a new crop of painted rocks popped up, each with the name of a fallen Colorado officer on it.

“When I came across this it just made me stop and I read the police officers prayer and the police officers oath. And wow, it just really touched me. It made me have a sense of pride in our officers and sorrow for the families,” Northcutt said.

Since it started, after the deaths of deputies Zackari Parrish, Heath Gumm and Micah Flick, it has grown to include officers from other states and even a rock for Army Specialist Gabe Conde.

The painter, who did not want to be identified, says he started it because each officer has a story that shouldn’t be forgotten.

“I think of the police officers that get up every single day and go out there and they don’t really know if they’re going to come home. These officers are doing something that is so incredible,” Northcutt said.

The painter of the rocks said he did not know how people would react, but appreciates how other strangers have helped the tribute grow, by adding other rocks.

“I just think that having this for all of us that walk by is a real important reminder, of what they do every day,” Northcutt said.

